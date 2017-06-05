Croatia to build bridge around Bosnia

Croatia to build bridge around Bosnia

Croatia will move forward with building a bridge linking the two parts of its Adriatic coastline, which should cut travel times for tourists, after the EU on Wednesday approved 357 million euros in financing. A small sliver of Bosnian territory that juts to the Adriatic means Croatian territory is split in two, creating a lengthy detour for tourists travelling along the coast.

Chicago, IL

