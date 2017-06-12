Croatia foreign minister quits to foc...

Croatia foreign minister quits to focus on party activities

ZAGREB, Croatia - Croatia's foreign minister has resigned, saying he wants to focus on activities within his ruling conservative party. Davor Ivo Stier's resignation on Monday appears to be his reaction to the formation of a new ruling coalition that includes his Croatian Democratic Union and small liberal Croatian People's Party.

