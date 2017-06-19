Croatia football captain Modric faces...

Croatia football captain Modric faces perjury inquiry

Yesterday

The midfielder, who also plays for Real Madrid, is suspected of making false statements at the tax fraud trial of Zdravko Mamic, his former manager. Mr Mamic, his brother Zoran Mamic, and two others are accused of corruption that reportedly cost Dinamo Zagreb more than 15m euros , and the state 1.5m euros.

