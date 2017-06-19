Celtic drawn to face Linfield or La F...

Celtic drawn to face Linfield or La Fiorita in Champions League qualifying

Read more: Football.co.uk

Scottish champions Celtic will play Northern Ireland's Linfield or La Fiorita of San Marino in the second qualifying round of the Champions League. Brendan Rodgers' side, who reached the group stages last season, will begin their competitive season when the tie takes place over two legs on July 11 or 12 and 18 or 19. Their opponents will become clear in the first week of July after Linfield and La Florita have played each other in the first qualifying round.

