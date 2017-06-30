Bulgarian PM is on a Visit in Dubrovnik

Bulgarian PM is on a Visit in Dubrovnik

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Sofia News Agency

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov is in Croatian city of Dubrovnik for the summit of the Heads of State and Government of the countries participating in the South-East European Cooperation Process within the final meetings of the Croatian SEECP Chairmanship, reported BNT. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva will take part In a parallel meeting of foreign ministers on 30th of June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
Get ready Croatia!!! Feb '17 Myths Softloans 1
Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13) Feb '17 Canada_Sama 22
News Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita... Feb '17 Newt G s Next Wife 1
News For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T... Feb '17 truth 1
News Bl. Alojzije Stepinac Feb '17 truth 1
News Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri... Feb '17 truth 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,755 • Total comments across all topics: 282,182,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC