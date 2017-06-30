Bulgarian PM is on a Visit in Dubrovnik
Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov is in Croatian city of Dubrovnik for the summit of the Heads of State and Government of the countries participating in the South-East European Cooperation Process within the final meetings of the Croatian SEECP Chairmanship, reported BNT. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva will take part In a parallel meeting of foreign ministers on 30th of June.
