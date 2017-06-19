Bows and glitter: Young entrepreneurs choose their tools to confront the struggling Croatian economy
The floor was cluttered with colorful ribbons and swatches of fabric shoes that became canvases for Ljudmila Mihajlovic and Maja Zirovcic to experiment upon. The two co-founders of Shuz have come a long way since 2010 when they decided they were tired of walking down the street in Zagreb and seeing other women with the same pair of shoes they were wearing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|Get ready Croatia!!!
|Feb '17
|Myths Softloans
|1
|Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|Canada_Sama
|22
|Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita...
|Feb '17
|Newt G s Next Wife
|1
|For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T...
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
|Bl. Alojzije Stepinac
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
|Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri...
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC