Astonishing Ston: Croatia's foodie ce...

Astonishing Ston: Croatia's foodie centre has a centuries-old history

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

Think of Croatia and the film trailer would roll something like this - moody shots of Zagreb's galleries and cafes, a close-up of Dubrovnik's ancient walls and Game of Thrones locations, and finally, a slow pan across the islands and beaches of the Dalmatian Coast. But for lovers of food, the Peljesac Peninsula, an easy 60-minute drive north of Dubrovnik, plays the lead role.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
Get ready Croatia!!! Feb '17 Myths Softloans 1
Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13) Feb '17 Canada_Sama 22
News Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita... Feb '17 Newt G s Next Wife 1
News For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T... Feb '17 truth 1
News Bl. Alojzije Stepinac Feb '17 truth 1
News Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri... Feb '17 truth 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,570 • Total comments across all topics: 281,910,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC