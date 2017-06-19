Arcade Fire and Michael Kiwanuka open...

Arcade Fire and Michael Kiwanuka open triumphant first day of INmusic ...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: NME

The Canadian band slammed Donald Trump and the London soul singer mellowed out at the Croatian festival, held the by the placid waters of Lake Jarun. Rounding off day one at INmusic festival, Zagreb, Croatia, Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler took the opportunity to criticise President Donald Trump, telling the crowd: "We're starting to get organised in the US because we're not gonna out up with another four years of this garbage."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
Get ready Croatia!!! Feb '17 Myths Softloans 1
Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13) Feb '17 Canada_Sama 22
News Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita... Feb '17 Newt G s Next Wife 1
News For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T... Feb '17 truth 1
News Bl. Alojzije Stepinac Feb '17 truth 1
News Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri... Feb '17 truth 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,371 • Total comments across all topics: 281,930,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC