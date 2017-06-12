Animafest 2017 Winners: Women Filmmak...

Animafest 2017 Winners: Women Filmmakers And Experimental CGI Dominate

As the awards were presented last Saturday at Animafest Zagreb , a couple trends quickly became clear: women filmmakers and experimental cg films were dominating the evening. A majority of the winners at the 27th edition of Animafest, the world's second-oldest animation festival, fell into one of these two categories.

Chicago, IL

