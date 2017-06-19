After Brexit, U.K. needs to rethink o...

After Brexit, U.K. needs to rethink over 600 treaties

4 hrs ago Read more: CNN

Britain is marching itself out of the European Union, a divorce with major implications for trade and the country's economy. One consequence: Leaving means that Britain will no longer be party to over 600 treaties that the EU has with non-European nations on issues ranging from aviation rules to nuclear imports.

Chicago, IL

