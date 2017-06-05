5 Reasons to Visit Croatia in 2017

Escape to Croatia to soak in striking seaside towns, natural gems and storied palaces, just in time for the country's 25th anniversary. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Croatia 's independence, making now an ideal time to travel to the Adriatic coast and soak in the country's versatile villages, seaside towns, parks and can't-miss natural marvels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.