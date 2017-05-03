Young Democrats Of Europe Unanimously...

Young Democrats Of Europe Unanimously Demanded To Stop Repression In Belarus

Tuesday Read more: Charter97

The Congress of center-right youth in Europe, which was held in the Croatian city of Dubrovnik, unanimously adopted a resolution "Stop political repression in Belarus!". The document, among other things, demands from the authorities of Belarus "to stop immediately reprisals against civil activists in the form of illegal arrests, prosecution, dismissal from work for political reasons, expulsion of students from educational institutions."

Chicago, IL

