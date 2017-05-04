UPDATE 1-Croatia's finance minister n...

UPDATE 1-Croatia's finance minister narrowly survives no-confidence vote

Croatia's Finance Minister Zdravko Maric is seen in the parliament before the government was approved in Zagreb, Croatia, October 19, 2016. Croatia's Finance Minister Zdravko Maric narrowly survived a no-confidence vote on Thursday but it remained unclear if conservative Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic could stave off an early election after the collapse of the governing coalition.

