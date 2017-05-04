UPDATE 1-Croatia's finance minister narrowly survives no-confidence vote
Croatia's Finance Minister Zdravko Maric is seen in the parliament before the government was approved in Zagreb, Croatia, October 19, 2016. Croatia's Finance Minister Zdravko Maric narrowly survived a no-confidence vote on Thursday but it remained unclear if conservative Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic could stave off an early election after the collapse of the governing coalition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|Get ready Croatia!!!
|Feb '17
|Myths Softloans
|1
|Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|Canada_Sama
|22
|Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita...
|Feb '17
|Newt G s Next Wife
|1
|For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T...
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
|Bl. Alojzije Stepinac
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
|Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri...
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC