Ultra Europe Promoter Says Ultra Music Fest Ripped It Off, Doesn't Actually Own Trademarks

Since 2013, EDM fans have packed a stadium in Split, Croatia every year to dance to the likes of Armin van Buuren, deadmau5 and David Guetta, all under the familiar glowing, U-shaped icon of Miami's Ultra Music Festival. But the European fest isn't actually run by the promoters behind South Florida's famous dance bash - they simply license their name to the Croatian party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.