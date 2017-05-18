Spain vs. England: Live Stream, TV In...

Spain vs. England: Live Stream, TV Info for U17 European Championship Final 2017

England will take on Spain in the Under-17 European Championship final on Friday when the two sides meet in Varazdin, Croatia. The Three Lions will meet La Roja for the third time in the final of this competition, with the pair having played each other in 2007 and 2010 and won one apiece.

Chicago, IL

