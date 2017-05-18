Spain vs. England: Live Stream, TV Info for U17 European Championship Final 2017
England will take on Spain in the Under-17 European Championship final on Friday when the two sides meet in Varazdin, Croatia. The Three Lions will meet La Roja for the third time in the final of this competition, with the pair having played each other in 2007 and 2010 and won one apiece.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|Get ready Croatia!!!
|Feb '17
|Myths Softloans
|1
|Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|Canada_Sama
|22
|Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita...
|Feb '17
|Newt G s Next Wife
|1
|For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T...
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
|Bl. Alojzije Stepinac
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
|Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri...
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC