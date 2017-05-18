Slovenian City Bans Concert by Notorious Croat Singer
Croatian singer Marko Perkovic Thompson is blaming remnants of Yugoslav communism for the cancellation of his concert in the Slovenian city of Maribor. Thompson, notorious for songs about Croatia's wartime fascist regime, was scheduled to perform in the city's festival hall Saturday, until city officials banned the concert yesterday on the advice on police, Balkan Insight reports .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transitions Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|Get ready Croatia!!!
|Feb '17
|Myths Softloans
|1
|Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|Canada_Sama
|22
|Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita...
|Feb '17
|Newt G s Next Wife
|1
|For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T...
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
|Bl. Alojzije Stepinac
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
|Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri...
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC