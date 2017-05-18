Slovenia bars concert of Croatian nationalist singer
May 17 Slovenia's second-largest city Maribor has banned a planned concert by Croatian nationalist singer Marko Perkovic Thompson, whose shows have been canceled in several European countries because of his unruly fans. Municipal official Ksenija Klampfer told Reuters on Wednesday the concert was canceled because police considered it a security risk.
