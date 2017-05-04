The Sinjska alka [siE2ska alka] is an equestrian competition held in the Croatian town of Sinj every first Sunday in August since 1717. It commemorates a Croatian-Venetian victory over Ottomans on August 14, 1715 in which the local Christian population of around 700 Croats in cooperation with a smaller number of Venetians managed to defend Sinj against 60,000 Ottoman soldiers led by Mehmed-paAsa A eliA .

