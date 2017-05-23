Red squirrels turn nature photographer into their subject

How the other half EATS: Snaps from passengers show how plane meals differ in business class vs economy across 15 airlines Guaranteed sun, mouthwatering food and incredible sights the whole family will love: Why your next holiday should be in the eastern Med From stealing the groom's shoes to SPITTING on the bride: The most bizarre 'lucky' wedding traditions around the world revealed Britain is set to bask in 88F temperatures this weekend but soaring pollution could lead to agony for asthma sufferers The most amazing office in the world? Pilot captures the Boeing 747's cockpit and astonishing views outside in a stunning series of photographs How the blue whale got so big: Researchers say climate change turned them into binge eaters and caused an 'evolutionary jump' The world's first bionic FISH drone: This new 'swimming' camera will take holiday bragging to new depths on social media ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.