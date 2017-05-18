Posh Isolation announces 200th releas...

Posh Isolation announces 200th release, new Damien Dubrovnik album

A new album from Damien Dubrovnik called Great Many Arrows is coming up on the Danish duo's label Posh Isolation . Great Many Arrows will be the sixth full-length from the pairing of Loke Rahbek and Christian Stadsgaard, and their first release since 2015.

Chicago, IL

