Panagiotis Gionis of Greece wins men's singles at Zagreb Open

Panagiotis Gionis of Greece show his thophy during the awarding ceremony for the men's singles at the 2017 ITTF Challenge Zagreb Open Table Tennis tournament in Zagreb, capital of Croatia, May 6, 2017. Panagiotis Gionis claimed the title by defeating French Tristan Flore with 4-2 in the final.

