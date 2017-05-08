Newcastle company True Potential wins...

Newcastle company True Potential wins European Business Award

Friday May 5 Read more: Chronicle Live

A Newcastle company has been named one of the best in Europe after winning the top prize at the European Business Awards. Fintech firm True Potential won the Business of the Year category at the European Business Awards, which were held in the Croatian city of Dubrovnik.

