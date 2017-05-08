Newcastle company True Potential wins European Business Award
A Newcastle company has been named one of the best in Europe after winning the top prize at the European Business Awards. Fintech firm True Potential won the Business of the Year category at the European Business Awards, which were held in the Croatian city of Dubrovnik.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|Get ready Croatia!!!
|Feb '17
|Myths Softloans
|1
|Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|Canada_Sama
|22
|Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita...
|Feb '17
|Newt G s Next Wife
|1
|For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T...
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
|Bl. Alojzije Stepinac
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
|Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri...
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC