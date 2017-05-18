Montenegro looks West, away from Moscow

Montenegro looks West, away from Moscow

8 hrs ago

Often enough through history, while the international community focuses on the huge problems it faces, it's easy to overlook important small places crying out, "Pay attention, pay attention!" My nominee for the country deserving attention this week is independent Montenegro, a place you may not even know. It is a tiny place on the map -- in fact, it is not even ON many maps -- but it is intensely beautiful, with soaring mountains, gleaming lakes and sprawling natural ports on the Adriatic Sea that have made the little nation a target for others' imperial desires for centuries.

