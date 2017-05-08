Lonza Group Poster Detailing I-Body E...

Lonza Group Poster Detailing I-Body Expression In Yeast

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: BioSpace

Melbourne, Australia - 8 May 2017 - AdAlta Limited , the biotechnology Company advancing its lead i-body candidate towards clinical development, announces that contract manufacturer Lonza has presented data on the production of AdAlta's i-bodies in Lonza's XSa Pichia Expression Technology. The data was presented at the 9th Conference on Recombinant Protein Production in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
Get ready Croatia!!! Feb '17 Myths Softloans 1
Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13) Feb '17 Canada_Sama 22
News Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita... Feb '17 Newt G s Next Wife 1
News For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T... Feb '17 truth 1
News Bl. Alojzije Stepinac Feb '17 truth 1
News Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri... Feb '17 truth 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,364 • Total comments across all topics: 280,867,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC