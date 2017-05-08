Lonza Group Poster Detailing I-Body Expression In Yeast

Melbourne, Australia - 8 May 2017 - AdAlta Limited , the biotechnology Company advancing its lead i-body candidate towards clinical development, announces that contract manufacturer Lonza has presented data on the production of AdAlta's i-bodies in Lonza's XSa Pichia Expression Technology. The data was presented at the 9th Conference on Recombinant Protein Production in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

