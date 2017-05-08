Lonza Group Poster Detailing I-Body Expression In Yeast
Melbourne, Australia - 8 May 2017 - AdAlta Limited , the biotechnology Company advancing its lead i-body candidate towards clinical development, announces that contract manufacturer Lonza has presented data on the production of AdAlta's i-bodies in Lonza's XSa Pichia Expression Technology. The data was presented at the 9th Conference on Recombinant Protein Production in Dubrovnik, Croatia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|Get ready Croatia!!!
|Feb '17
|Myths Softloans
|1
|Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|Canada_Sama
|22
|Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita...
|Feb '17
|Newt G s Next Wife
|1
|For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T...
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
|Bl. Alojzije Stepinac
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
|Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri...
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC