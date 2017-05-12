Lady Raiders add transfer Stojsavljevic

Lady Raiders add transfer Stojsavljevic

Friday May 12 Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Stojsavljevic, a 6-2 forward from Zagreb, Croatia, played her freshman season at Maine and will have to sit out the 2017-18 season due to NCAA transfer rules. Stojsavljevic will have three years of eligibility left, starting with her sophomore season in 2018-19.

