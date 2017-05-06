Highlights of Zagreb Open table tennis tournament
Japan's Koyo Kanamitsu shows the thophy during the awarding ceremony for the U21 Men's Singles at the ITTF 2017 Challenge Zagreb Open table tennis tournament in Zagreb, Croatia, May 5, 2017. Koyo Kanamitsu claimed the title by defeating Czech Republic's Tomas Polansky with 3-1.
