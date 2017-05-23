Germany cracks Europe-wide burglary g...

Germany cracks Europe-wide burglary gang of 500 members

Many of the gang's alleged operatives were young women who had little option but to take part, say police Munich police say they have broken up a huge burglary clan which they estimate may have been responsible for a fifth of German break-ins. The criminal gang was compared by police to an octopus with tentacles across Europe and its members were related by blood or marriage.

Chicago, IL

