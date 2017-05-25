Gatwick and Heathrow airports: Passengers evacuated from two flights...

Passengers on a flight due to depart from Gatwick were evacuated, while a plane destined for Heathrow was also emptied Passengers on two planes had to be evacuated due to "additional security checks" following a "bomb scare" and "suspicious white powder found in an overhead locker". Passengers on an easyJet flight to Croatia from Gatwick Airport were evacuated on Tuesday morning due to a "suspicious white powder" found in a locker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Surrey Advertiser.