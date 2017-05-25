Gatwick and Heathrow airports: Passengers evacuated from two flights...
Passengers on a flight due to depart from Gatwick were evacuated, while a plane destined for Heathrow was also emptied Passengers on two planes had to be evacuated due to "additional security checks" following a "bomb scare" and "suspicious white powder found in an overhead locker". Passengers on an easyJet flight to Croatia from Gatwick Airport were evacuated on Tuesday morning due to a "suspicious white powder" found in a locker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Surrey Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|Get ready Croatia!!!
|Feb '17
|Myths Softloans
|1
|Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|Canada_Sama
|22
|Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita...
|Feb '17
|Newt G s Next Wife
|1
|For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T...
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
|Bl. Alojzije Stepinac
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
|Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri...
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC