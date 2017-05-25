Gatwick and Heathrow airports: Passen...

Gatwick and Heathrow airports: Passengers evacuated from two flights...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: Surrey Advertiser

Passengers on a flight due to depart from Gatwick were evacuated, while a plane destined for Heathrow was also emptied Passengers on two planes had to be evacuated due to "additional security checks" following a "bomb scare" and "suspicious white powder found in an overhead locker". Passengers on an easyJet flight to Croatia from Gatwick Airport were evacuated on Tuesday morning due to a "suspicious white powder" found in a locker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Surrey Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
Get ready Croatia!!! Feb '17 Myths Softloans 1
Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13) Feb '17 Canada_Sama 22
News Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita... Feb '17 Newt G s Next Wife 1
News For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T... Feb '17 truth 1
News Bl. Alojzije Stepinac Feb '17 truth 1
News Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri... Feb '17 truth 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,598 • Total comments across all topics: 281,302,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC