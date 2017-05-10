For the First time in History: Man Ge...

For the First time in History: Man Gets to the Bottom of Red Lake

Sunday May 7

French speleologist and diver Frederic Swierczynski is the first man in history who went to the bottom of Red Lake near Imotski and succeeded, writes The Dubrovnik Times, quoted by Focus News Agency. The dive was done yesterday and lasted for four hours.

Chicago, IL

