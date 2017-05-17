EFSE meets in Croatia to discuss stronger startup environment

PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Fund for Southeast Europe , a microfinance fund with nearly EUR 1 billion in assets under management, is meeting in Split, Croatia on 17-18 May to emphasise its support for entrepreneurs and its unwavering funding of small business in the regions it serves. The motto of this year's meeting highlights the areas receiving increased EFSE focus: Enabling Financial inclusion, Startups and Entrepreneurship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PanArmenian Network.