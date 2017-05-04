Do commercial probiotics need better ...

Do commercial probiotics need better quality controls?

Probiotic products should have a more stringent quality control process with processes that ensure contents match what is on the label, warns a new position paper. The position paper from a working group of probiotic and prebiotic experts in the European Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition notes that while an increasing number of commercial products containing probiotics are available there are currently inadequate controls on quality and specification and that a wide array data from Europe, Asia and the USA has previously shown that what is put on a products label does not always match what is actually in a product.

Chicago, IL

