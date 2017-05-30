Dinamo starlet linked with Reds

Dinamo starlet linked with Reds

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: Liverpool FC

Liverpool are in the hunt for Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Ante Coric, but will face strong competition for his services this summer. The 20-year-old has impressed after establishing himself in the Dinamo side this season, and his performances have caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp, who is planning a spending spree this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Liverpool FC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
Get ready Croatia!!! Feb '17 Myths Softloans 1
Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13) Feb '17 Canada_Sama 22
News Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita... Feb '17 Newt G s Next Wife 1
News For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T... Feb '17 truth 1
News Bl. Alojzije Stepinac Feb '17 truth 1
News Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri... Feb '17 truth 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,487 • Total comments across all topics: 281,509,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC