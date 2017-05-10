Debt Problems Mount at Croatia's Bigg...

Debt Problems Mount at Croatia's Biggest Company

9 hrs ago Read more: Transitions Online

Croatia's prime minister is struggling to shore up his government against both political and economic storms, with a snap election looking increasingly likely. Already facing a rebellion from junior coalition partner Most , Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic is now coming under pressure from ethnic minority lawmakers outraged at statements by a hardline member of Plenkovic's conservative Croatian Democratic Union .

Chicago, IL

