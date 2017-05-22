Posh Isolation has announced a new album from the label founders, the Danish duo of Loke Rahbek and Christian Stadsgaard-collaboratively known as Damien Dubrovnik. Both artists are known for other projects, Loke as Croatian Amor and as part of Body Sculptures; while Christian has his solo project as Vanity Productions and is part of The Empire Line.

