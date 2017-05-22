damien-dubrovnik-great-many-arrows-al...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: XLR8R

Posh Isolation has announced a new album from the label founders, the Danish duo of Loke Rahbek and Christian Stadsgaard-collaboratively known as Damien Dubrovnik. Both artists are known for other projects, Loke as Croatian Amor and as part of Body Sculptures; while Christian has his solo project as Vanity Productions and is part of The Empire Line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at XLR8R.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
Get ready Croatia!!! Feb '17 Myths Softloans 1
Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13) Feb '17 Canada_Sama 22
News Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita... Feb '17 Newt G s Next Wife 1
News For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T... Feb '17 truth 1
News Bl. Alojzije Stepinac Feb '17 truth 1
News Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri... Feb '17 truth 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,113 • Total comments across all topics: 281,210,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC