Cvelferija is a geographic region the Croatian part of Syrmia, in eastern Croatia. Villages in the region are Vrbanja, Soljani, StroAsinci, Drenovci, A uriA i, RaA inovci, Gunja, Rajevo Selo, Posavski Podgajci.

