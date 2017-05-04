Croatia's ruling party clings to power

Croatia's ruling party clings to power

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic gestures during a press conference after Finance Minister Zdravko Maric survived a no-confidence vote, in Zagreb, 4 May 2017. [ Antonio Bat/ EPA ] Croatia's parliament elected a new speaker on Friday , in a sign the ruling conservative HDZ party may be able to form a new coalition and avoid a snap election after the collapse of its alliance with the centre-right Most party.

