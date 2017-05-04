Croatia's finance minister survives n...

Croatia's finance minister survives no-confidence vote

ZAGREB, Croatia - Croatia's finance minister has narrowly survived a no-confidence vote in parliament amid deepening political turmoil in the European Union's newest member state. Thursday's vote in the 151-seat assembly saw 75 back the ouster of Finance Minister Zdravko Maric, 75 against and one abstention.

Chicago, IL

