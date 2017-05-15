Croatia's Agrokor faces race to restock as it fights for survival

PRAGUE/ZAGREB, May 11 A native of Croatia's Dalmatian coast, Ante Ramljak will be well aware of the importance of the roughly 15 million tourists who will descend on the rocky coastline and green islands of this Balkan country over the course of the summer. The food, drink, sun lotion and nappies those tourists expect to buy are considered key to Ramljak's immediate efforts to stabilise Croatia's teetering food and retail giant Agrokor after the government appointed him to stave off a bankruptcy that could send shockwaves through the region.

