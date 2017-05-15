Croatia's Agrokor faces race to restock as it fights for survival
PRAGUE/ZAGREB, May 11 A native of Croatia's Dalmatian coast, Ante Ramljak will be well aware of the importance of the roughly 15 million tourists who will descend on the rocky coastline and green islands of this Balkan country over the course of the summer. The food, drink, sun lotion and nappies those tourists expect to buy are considered key to Ramljak's immediate efforts to stabilise Croatia's teetering food and retail giant Agrokor after the government appointed him to stave off a bankruptcy that could send shockwaves through the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|Get ready Croatia!!!
|Feb '17
|Myths Softloans
|1
|Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|Canada_Sama
|22
|Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita...
|Feb '17
|Newt G s Next Wife
|1
|For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T...
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
|Bl. Alojzije Stepinac
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
|Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri...
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC