Croatian parliament elects new speaker

Gordan Jandrokovic from the ruling Croatian Democratic Union was elected on Friday as the new speaker of the Croatian parliament, local media reported. Jandrokovic was elected with 76 votes, the minimum needed for a majority in the 151-seat assembly, succeeding Most party's Bozo Petrov who resigned on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

