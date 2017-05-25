Croatia Airlines introduces three wee...

Croatia Airlines introduces three weekly flights to Romania

Croatia Airlines will introduce three weekly flights between Zagreb and Bucharest in the period May-October, said yesterday the airline's president Kresimir Kucko. The promotion flight on the Zagreb-Bucharest route brought 73 passengers to Henri Coanda Airport on Monday.

