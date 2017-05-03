Cortesi Gallery launches a new space in Milan with an exhibition dedicated to Nicola De Maria

Ahead of the opening of the 57th International Art Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia, Cortesi Gallery announces the launch of a new space in Milan, with an exhibition dedicated to Italian Transavanguardia artist, Nicola De Maria. The show brings together the five monumental canvases created by De Maria on the occasion of his participation at the Venice Biennale in 1990, and pays tribute to the biennial and the artists who took part in it over the years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.