.com | Croatia anti-abortion march draws 20 000

About 20 000 people hit the streets on Saturday for anti-abortion protests in staunchly Catholic Croatia, whose top court recently issued a landmark ruling rejecting calls to ban the procedure. The issue is deeply divisive in the European Union nation and rights groups warn that the right to abortion is being threatened by growing pressure from groups backed by the church.

