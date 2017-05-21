.com | Croatia anti-abortion march draws 20 000
About 20 000 people hit the streets on Saturday for anti-abortion protests in staunchly Catholic Croatia, whose top court recently issued a landmark ruling rejecting calls to ban the procedure. The issue is deeply divisive in the European Union nation and rights groups warn that the right to abortion is being threatened by growing pressure from groups backed by the church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|Get ready Croatia!!!
|Feb '17
|Myths Softloans
|1
|Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|Canada_Sama
|22
|Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita...
|Feb '17
|Newt G s Next Wife
|1
|For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T...
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
|Bl. Alojzije Stepinac
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
|Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri...
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC