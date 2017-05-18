Challenges can derail Bosnia and Herzegovina from path of stability, Security Council told

Valentin Inzko, High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, briefs the Security Council on the situation in that country. UN Photo/Manuel Elias 18 May 2017 – Though Bosnia and Herzegovina has continued its efforts towards membership in the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization , negative incidents could still derail the country from the path of peace and stability, a senior diplomat told the United Nations Security Council today.

