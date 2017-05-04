Cee Markets-Currencies ease after Fed, Czech central bank seen holding fire
Central banks in the European Union's eastern wing have shown no signs that a rebound in inflation since late 2016 could prompt them to start reversing years of interest rate loosening any time soon. The Czech central bank , however, four weeks ago removed its cap which had kept the crown weaker than 27 against the euro.
