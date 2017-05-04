BRIEF-Frasers Commercial Trust announ...

BRIEF-Frasers Commercial Trust announces prepayment of S$80mln loan

FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 04 Fitch Ratings has affirmed Landesbank Saar's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook, and its Viability Rating at 'bb+'. It also affirmed the Short-Term IDR at 'F1' and the Support Rating at '1'.

