Billions Are Sinking Into a Balkan Black Hole

Fights don't come more lopsided than this: global giants Fidelity International and Axa Investment Managers facing off against the likes of a chocolate and biscuit maker to get paid following the stunning collapse of Agrokor d.d., the biggest company in the former Yugoslavia. That's because the Croatian government has intervened to put the interests of almost 5,000 domestic businesses ahead of international financiers in the wake of an aborted Russian-led reorganization and allegations that its books were cooked.

