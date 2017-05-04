Aussie beaches can't compete with this

Aussie beaches can't compete with this

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Mercury

With the rugged Dalmatian mountains as a backdrop and the azure Adriatic Sea lapping its shores, Split is emerging as one of the must-see cities of Europe. Come for the scenery and fall in love with the people who know how beautiful their city is and are proud to show it off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
Get ready Croatia!!! Feb '17 Myths Softloans 1
Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13) Feb '17 Canada_Sama 22
News Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita... Feb '17 Newt G s Next Wife 1
News For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T... Feb '17 truth 1
News Bl. Alojzije Stepinac Feb '17 truth 1
News Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri... Feb '17 truth 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,828 • Total comments across all topics: 280,791,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC