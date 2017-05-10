Art gallery celebrated in European awards
The gallery was awarded a Certificate of Special Commendation at the prestigious European Museum of the Year Awards 2017 in Zagreb, Croatia. It was one of only five museums to have received the commendation out of the 46 nominees from 24 countries including Russia, Italy, Estonia and France.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Press.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|Get ready Croatia!!!
|Feb '17
|Myths Softloans
|1
|Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|Canada_Sama
|22
|Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita...
|Feb '17
|Newt G s Next Wife
|1
|For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T...
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
|Bl. Alojzije Stepinac
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
|Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri...
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC