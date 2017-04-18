Wade Goddard's images of war
Bullets whizzing past Wade Goddard's head could have ended the young Kiwi's war photography career before it began. The wide-eyed 22-year-old from Eketahuna with no reporting background had bought cameras and driven across Europe to record the Yugoslav Wars, where a series of ethnically-based conflicts would cost tens of thousands of lives.
