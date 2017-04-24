Venice Looks to Limit Tourist Numbers With New Measures

Venice, long struggling under the strain of massive tourist numbers, is finally doing something about it. Just 55,000 residents live in Venice's historic center, a number that is rapidly dwindling, as the 60,000 tourists a day that included English-language signs reading, "Tourists Go Away!!! You Are Destroying This Area," the local government has responded with new measures meant to limit tourist numbers at popular attractions, and to encourage visitors to explore the less crowded parts of the Floating City.

